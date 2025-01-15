Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,383 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 577,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 301,669 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

