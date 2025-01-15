Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $116.84 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

