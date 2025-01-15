Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

