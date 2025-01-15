Cooper Financial Group Increases Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.13.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $182.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.86 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

