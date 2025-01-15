Cooper Financial Group Invests $220,000 in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SLM by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,292.50. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

