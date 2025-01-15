Cooper Financial Group Invests $339,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. American Trust increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $125.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

