Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,387 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 787,671 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 797,738 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 653,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,249 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAL. StockNews.com raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

