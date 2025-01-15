Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,053 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

