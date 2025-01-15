Cooper Financial Group Purchases 329 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 376.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 61.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.67.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

