Cooper Financial Group Purchases 833 Shares of TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in TCW Compounders ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 3,604.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 51,580 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after buying an additional 113,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,772,000.

TCW Compounders ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

GRW opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18. TCW Compounders ETF has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $39.22.

