Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 192.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.5 %

NCLH opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.