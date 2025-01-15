Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WisdomTree by 76.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.49.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

View Our Latest Report on WT

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In related news, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $34,020,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,915,000. This trade represents a 19.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 67,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $735,699.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,240,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,169,263.88. The trade was a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.