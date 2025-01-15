Cooper Financial Group Purchases Shares of 2,343 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 1,368.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 47.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $117.51.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total transaction of $446,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,831.78. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 19,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $1,993,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,202,889.92. This represents a 16.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,467 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,596. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

