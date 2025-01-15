Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AON were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,521,000 after buying an additional 1,243,200 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $336,375,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in AON by 41.6% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after acquiring an additional 883,761 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in AON by 334.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,050,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,475,000 after purchasing an additional 808,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,808,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.87.

View Our Latest Report on AON

AON Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AON opened at $362.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $369.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.91. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $395.33.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.