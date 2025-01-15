Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,822 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 74.8% during the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

