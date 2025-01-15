Cooper Financial Group Sells 2,840 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETHE. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

