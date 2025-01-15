Cooper Financial Group Sells 480 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

