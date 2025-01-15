Cooper Financial Group Sells 690 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.