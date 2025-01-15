Cooper Financial Group Takes $206,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 829 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 548.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 408.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 233.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $255.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $289.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $349.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $245.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 58,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.00, for a total transaction of $19,112,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,528. The trade was a 99.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,598,033.30. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,333 shares of company stock worth $95,092,118. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

