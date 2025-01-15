Cooper Financial Group Takes $320,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2334 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

