Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Corning by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

