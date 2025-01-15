Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. UBS Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

