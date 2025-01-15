CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in CSX were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,117,000 after purchasing an additional 455,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,087,000 after buying an additional 190,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after buying an additional 1,447,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in CSX by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,745,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,118,000 after acquiring an additional 737,221 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

