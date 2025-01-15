Czech National Bank Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,498,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,771,000 after buying an additional 80,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,493,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,314,000 after acquiring an additional 558,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,834,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $181.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.42. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $188.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.