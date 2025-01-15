Czech National Bank Has $5.82 Million Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 82,614 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 1.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,352,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Onsemi by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 194,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,695 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

