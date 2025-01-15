Czech National Bank Has $6.01 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 465.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.00 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

