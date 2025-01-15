Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 64.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 252,793 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.99%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

