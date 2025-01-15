Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Xylem by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Xylem by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.39 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.20.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

