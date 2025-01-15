Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Datadog were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.46.

Datadog Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $139.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.57, a PEG ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $170.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $18,904,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,078.25. This trade represents a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 3,393 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $424,226.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,906,602.58. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,763 shares of company stock worth $87,543,649 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

