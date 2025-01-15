Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 443 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.18.

NYSE AXTA opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

