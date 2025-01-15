Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,304 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 341,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,536,000 after acquiring an additional 265,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 501.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after acquiring an additional 242,466 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after acquiring an additional 232,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 128,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.95%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

