Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 108.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Melius Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

ACI stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.82 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.