Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 330,561 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3,996.0% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 602.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in VeriSign by 26.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 120,958 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.04 and a 12 month high of $213.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.16.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

