Eastern Bank Buys New Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after purchasing an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,902,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,919,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11,076.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,810,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,169,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VFH opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average of $112.58. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $126.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

