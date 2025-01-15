Eastern Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $609.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.15. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $473.89 and a 12-month high of $648.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

