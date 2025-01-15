Eastern Bank Sells 133 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Eastern Bank lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 183.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $188.93 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

