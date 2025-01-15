eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,857 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 90.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 794.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 70,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $573,220,000 after acquiring an additional 335,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

