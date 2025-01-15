Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 97.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

