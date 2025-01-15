Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exelon were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Exelon by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Exelon by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Exelon Trading Up 1.0 %

EXC stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

