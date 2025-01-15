Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,019.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson sold 8,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $706,392.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,199.20. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $845,670.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,400. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,211,126 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $84.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

