Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,144,000 after buying an additional 309,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,065,000 after purchasing an additional 588,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ball by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,720,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99,306 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ball by 458.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,139,000 after purchasing an additional 836,293 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.03%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

