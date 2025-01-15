Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 2,338 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $186.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.89 and a 200-day moving average of $186.07. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $150.17 and a 52-week high of $209.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.83%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

