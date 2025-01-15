Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 917,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after acquiring an additional 125,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,714 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 167,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

AHR stock opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -208.33%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.