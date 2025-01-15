Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $226,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

