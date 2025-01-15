Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,285.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

