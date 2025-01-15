Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,988,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $609.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $627.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $473.89 and a fifty-two week high of $648.66.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

