Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 19,446 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 198.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,284,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,158,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,920,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after buying an additional 174,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.