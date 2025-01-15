Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 307,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in PulteGroup by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.93. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

