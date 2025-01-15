GAMMA Investing LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 307.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Energizer during the third quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In related news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,401.15. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $207,115.26. The trade was a 25.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Energizer Announces Dividend

Shares of ENR stock opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

