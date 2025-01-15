Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Gartner were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 38.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,074.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 70,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,631,000 after acquiring an additional 64,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $23,311,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $499.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $509.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $559.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $560.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total value of $9,592,128.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,294 shares in the company, valued at $291,212,724.46. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

